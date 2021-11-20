Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) & Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Cytek BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 24.89 -$41.58 million ($1.00) -23.72 Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -78.76% -28.16% -22.05% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cytek BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Berkeley Lights and Cytek BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus price target of $56.75, suggesting a potential upside of 139.25%. Cytek BioSciences has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.31%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

