Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after buying an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

