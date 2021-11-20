Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Berry Global Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.27.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

