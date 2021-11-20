BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Sell Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,212.86 ($28.91).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,884.20 ($24.62) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,950.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,120.23. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,620.40 ($21.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The stock has a market cap of £95.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

