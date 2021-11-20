BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,212.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,212.86 ($28.91).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday.

BHP Group stock traded up GBX 15.80 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,884.20 ($24.62). 13,261,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,553. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,620.40 ($21.17) and a one year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The stock has a market cap of £95.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,950.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,120.23.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

