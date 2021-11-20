Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock Position Cut by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 172,824 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,420,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 945.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 74,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE BIG opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

