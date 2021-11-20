Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.800-$-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$541 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.39 million.Bill.com also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of BILL traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,335. Bill.com has a one year low of $105.37 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.46.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.00.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $439,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,366 shares of company stock worth $82,060,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.