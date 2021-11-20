Binance USD (BUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.31 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion and $6.31 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00220209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00089238 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011223 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,139,010,198 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

