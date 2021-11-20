BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $510,700.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $465,400.00.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 508.05 and a beta of 1.56. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.