BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BiomX in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BiomX’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

PHGE has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on BiomX from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BiomX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

PHGE opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BiomX during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in BiomX during the third quarter valued at about $6,528,000. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

