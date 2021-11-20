Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,972.03

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,972.03 ($51.89) and traded as low as GBX 3,500 ($45.73). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,550 ($46.38), with a volume of 3,221 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £186.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,848.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,968.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a GBX 100 ($1.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $43.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.74%.

In related news, insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 204 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,855 ($50.37) per share, with a total value of £7,864.20 ($10,274.63).

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

