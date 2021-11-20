Bismuth (BIS) Trading Up 93.2% This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 73.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 93.2% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $426.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003527 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00015812 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000092 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,954,038 coins and its circulating supply is 22,830,820 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

