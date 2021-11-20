BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at UBS Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

