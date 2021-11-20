BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 34.8% in October

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the October 14th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE BNY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

