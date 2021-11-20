Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

BLNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 3.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1,527.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,368 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

