Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths Sells 991 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,038.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40.

On Thursday, November 11th, Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $594,175.24.

On Thursday, September 16th, Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. 3,277,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

