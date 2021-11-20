Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $173.01 million and approximately $73,089.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.55 or 0.00007670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00220851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

