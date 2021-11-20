BlueCity (BLCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 26th.

BLCT stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. BlueCity has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $20.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BlueCity during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlueCity during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BlueCity during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlueCity by 33.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 183,141 shares during the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

