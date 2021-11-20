Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP Dusty Tonkin Buys 3,100 Shares of Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP Dusty Tonkin purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $99,231.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE BVH opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $33.04.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on BVH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
Read More: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.