Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP Dusty Tonkin Buys 3,100 Shares of Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP Dusty Tonkin purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $99,231.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BVH opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter worth $106,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BVH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

