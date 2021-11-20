Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$59.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$51.25 to C$59.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.31.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$55.73 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$56.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

