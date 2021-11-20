Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:BOLT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

