boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in October

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,655,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 3,395,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,790.7 days.

Shares of BHHOF opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. boohoo group has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHHOF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

