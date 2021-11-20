Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) COO Gregory V. Hackman Sells 9,876 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $126.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.90.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.