Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the October 14th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Borqs Technologies stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Borqs Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRQS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

