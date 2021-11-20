Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

Bridgestone stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 39,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.