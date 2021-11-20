British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

British Land stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. British Land has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

