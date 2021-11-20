Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Up 36.5% in October

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the October 14th total of 922,800 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BWEN opened at $2.76 on Friday. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWEN shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,570,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Broadwind by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadwind by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

