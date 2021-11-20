Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $54.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.70 million and the lowest is $47.49 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $168.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

CPLP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CPLP traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 213,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,345. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $297.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

