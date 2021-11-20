Brokerages Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report sales of $37.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.77 million and the lowest is $35.70 million. CareCloud posted sales of $32.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $139.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $140.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $154.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $159.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.83. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $40,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $117,190. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.