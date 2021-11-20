Brokerages Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $8.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

GSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NYSE:GSL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 495,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,416. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

