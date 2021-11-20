Brokerages Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

IRT opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $25.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 165.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 56,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

