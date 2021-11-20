Brokerages Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 413.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.14. 2,345,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.47.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

