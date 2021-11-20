Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of VTR traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ventas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ventas by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ventas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.