Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report $288.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.20 million and the highest is $292.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $270.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. 277,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,643. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $53.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 11.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 109,808 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zumiez by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

