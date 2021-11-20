Brokerages Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target at $42.60

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.10. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

