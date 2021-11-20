Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price at $100.20

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,871. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

