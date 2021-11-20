Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price at $88.38

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.52 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $555,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,808 shares of company stock worth $3,068,982. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

