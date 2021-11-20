Brokerages Set European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Target Price at $31.60

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 146,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. Research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

