Brokerages Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Target Price at $15.20

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $154.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.68. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

