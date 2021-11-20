Brokerages Set SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $131.88

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.88.

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.97. 231,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.91. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $16,324,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $540,253. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

