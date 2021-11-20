Brokerages Set Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Price Target at $34.67

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPST. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,271,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPST traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.57. 11,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,113. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.16). Analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

