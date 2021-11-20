Brokerages Set Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) PT at $34.67

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

TPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.57. 11,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,113. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,271,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,243,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

