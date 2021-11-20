Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price at $210.75

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.75.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Middleby by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth $30,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $2.17 on Monday, reaching $187.66. 201,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,597. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average of $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Middleby will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

