Brokers Issue Forecasts for The RMR Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RMR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.94%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

