Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) versus TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Financial Comparison

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookline Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 33.84% 11.84% 1.33% TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $351.46 million 3.62 $47.63 million $1.45 11.30 TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans. The Commercial Loans and Leases segment consists of commercial loans, which includes taxi medallion loans, equipment financing, and loans to condominium associations. The Consumer Loans Segment comprises of residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc. is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

