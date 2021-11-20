BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 121.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRT opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $354.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

