Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Buckle stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 932,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Buckle stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

