Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $70.24 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.