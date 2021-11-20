C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 176.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $38,312,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $21,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AI. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $5,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,229,824 shares of company stock valued at $58,689,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.