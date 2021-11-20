Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) SVP Sells $130,922.58 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,829.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,818.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,867.69. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.55. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cable One by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Cable One by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 6.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.